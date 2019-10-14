Have an umbrella in tow through Tuesday

A warm front, cold front combination will bring a few rounds of showers to start the week. Humidity will increase until the next cold front passes through early Wednesday.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: A warm front will move across the region on Monday causing mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. It will not be an all day washout. Thermometers will take a run at 80 degrees. The bigger change will be a steady increase in humidity through the afternoon and evening hours. Tonight will be much less comfortable with lows in the low 70s. Some spotty showers could linger.

Up Next: On Tuesday, another cold front will approach the area. This boundary will be responsible for more widespread rain and thunderstorms—some of which could be heavy. The first half of the day could be mainly dry with rain coverage increasing for the afternoon and evening hours. The cold front should push through Wednesday morning, drying conditions through the afternoon hours, and dropping high temperatures back into the low-to-mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Signs point to more unsettled weather for the weekend prior to an even stronger cold front.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Melissa is weakening across the north Atlantic and is expected to diminish by the middle of the week. A disturbance emerging from the African Coast will pass over the Cabo Verde Islands early this week. It has a high chance of formation but its long-term prospects are limited, as it will encounter harsh conditions by Wednesday and Thursday. A second disturbance will meet its demise near the Windward Island over the next two days. A third system will cross Central America and end up in the Bay of Campeche by the end of the week. This will have a limited development possibility but could feed some moisture northward to enhance rain along the Gulf Coast as a cold front approaches this weekend.

THE EXPLANATION:

A warm front will push through the region Monday afternoon and evening. Ahead of and along this front, southwest winds aloft will maintain a stream of moisture allowing for ample cloud cover and scattered showers. Thermometers will slowly warm and dew points will steadily increase as that front lifts north. A cold front will approach the area on Tuesday and ample moisture plus frontal forcing will create showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon through night. Some of the storms could cause downpours and gusty wind. The cold front will push south on Wednesday with cooler temperatures to follow. The cold front will stall over the northern Gulf and deep tropical moisture will move northward over the western Gulf through the end of the week. Forecast model guidance is not clear on how a storm system will manifest but it does point to rainfall along the Gulf Coast. An stronger cold front is advertised to move through the area as well as the entire gulf, clearing things out rapidly by the start of next week.

--Josh

