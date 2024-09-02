Latest Weather Blog
Hate group messaging found near Mall of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE — Promotion for the white supremacist group Patriot Front popped up on Ward’s Creek trail at the Mall of Louisiana.
The two messages said "America is not for sale" and "One nation against invasion" with the Patriot Front website listed below.
The Anti-Defamation League lists Patriot Front as an extremist white supremacist group. "Since 2019, Patriot Front has been responsible for the vast majority of white supremacist propaganda distributed in the United States, using fliers, posters, stickers, banners and the internet to spread their hateful ideology," the ADL said.
Trending News
Baton Rouge Police officers and BREC park rangers were on the trail Sunday. It is unclear if a police report has been filed. BREC said they would not have any information until their offices open Tuesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Troublesome property demolished after look inside spells disaster
-
Hate group messaging found near Mall of Louisiana
-
LSU fans share excitement at the start of football season
-
Take a tour: LSU unveils new football recovery center
-
Single-vehicle crash on Highway 190 West near Huey P. Long Bridge
Sports Video
-
Tigers arrive for season-opener against USC
-
Catholic, University Lab, Scotlandville pick up Jamboree wins
-
Tulane defeats Southeastern 56-0 in week one in-state matchup
-
LSU Football Preseason Special: WBRZ breaks down Brian Kelly's third year, Tigers'...
-
LSU's Will Campbell trying to get everyone on the Tiger offensive bandwagon