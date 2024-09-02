Hate group messaging found near Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE — Promotion for the white supremacist group Patriot Front popped up on Ward’s Creek trail at the Mall of Louisiana.

The two messages said "America is not for sale" and "One nation against invasion" with the Patriot Front website listed below.

The Anti-Defamation League lists Patriot Front as an extremist white supremacist group. "Since 2019, Patriot Front has been responsible for the vast majority of white supremacist propaganda distributed in the United States, using fliers, posters, stickers, banners and the internet to spread their hateful ideology," the ADL said.

Baton Rouge Police officers and BREC park rangers were on the trail Sunday. It is unclear if a police report has been filed. BREC said they would not have any information until their offices open Tuesday.