91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hate crime charge dropped against agent shot by trooper

1 hour 6 minutes 42 seconds ago Saturday, May 25 2019 May 25, 2019 May 25, 2019 4:01 PM May 25, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A hate crime charge has been dropped against a federal agent shot last year after police say he pointed a laser-sighted gun in the direction of a uniformed Louisiana State Police trooper.
  
In a statement Friday, Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office spokesman Ken Daley said prosecutors dropped the charge against 44-year-old Ronald Martin, of Fort Knox, Kentucky. He says the office will continue to press the remaining charges, including aggravated assault upon a police officer with a firearm.
  
Martin's attorney Elizabeth Carpenter says Martin wasn't intentionally pointing his gun at anyone.
  
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports Daley said the charge was dropped after the district attorney's office could not prove "beyond a reasonable doubt" that Martin intentionally pointed his laser-equipped gun at the trooper in December.
  
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days