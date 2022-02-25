Latest Weather Blog
Has Baton Rouge had its last freeze this season?
Many have asked the question over the last week: Are we anticipating another freeze this season? Can I start planting again?
The quick answer: another freeze or hard freeze is not likely this season. The average last freeze date for Baton Rouge is February 23. While a freeze has occurred as late as April 13, the chances of a freeze occurring after February 23 is much lower. Spring officially begins on March 20.
Looking at the latest forecast trends, the long range 8-14 day outlook and even monthly temperature outlook shows an above normal chance for temperatures to trend above average. While above average does not always mean super warm, it does indicate a very low chance of another freeze occurring.
Our temperature model guidance does not hint at a freeze as well, through the middle of March. I say, go ahead and plant away!
