Harvey Weinstein falls ill with fever, is being 'closely monitored'

Disgraced former media mogul Harvey Weinstein is seriously ill and sources have yet to confirm if his illness is COVID-based or not, according to CNN.

The imprisoned 68-year-old's publicist, Juda Englemeyer issued a joint statement alongside Craig Rothfeld, his authorized NYSDOCCS and NYS Department of Health Representative, saying: "At this time... we can neither confirm nor deny that Mr. Weinstein has tested positive for COVID-19," his publicist."

Englemeyer added, "We can confirm that Mr. Weinstein has a fever and is being closely monitored by the excellent medical staff at Wende CF for which the entire legal defense team is grateful."

Weinstein is currently serving a sentence of 23 years in prison for convictions of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape.

The former Los Angeles-based producer's defense attorneys had requested that Weinstein's sentence be reduced to five years on the grounds of frail health. They claimed that anything longer would constitute a de facto life sentence.

Shortly after his sentencing, Weinstein complained of chest pains and was transported to a New York hospital, where he stayed for about six days, CNN reports.

"It should come as no surprise that Mr. Weinstein has numerous maladies and conditions including a heart condition, high blood pressure and spinal stenosis," Englemeyer said in the statement. "As information becomes available that we are at liberty to discuss we will update everyone accordingly."

Harvey was sentenced in February of 2020.

The case against him included testimonies from multiple women who said the former Hollywood producer raped and attacked them, describing him as a bully who used his position to prey on actresses.

Throughout the trial, Weinstein did not testify but his lawyers argued that any sexual contact between the media mogul and the women who testified against him had been consensual.