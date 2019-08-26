Harvey Weinstein due back in court in sex assault case

Photo: The Guardian

NEW YORK (AP) - Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is due back in court to face a new indictment that prosecutors say would open the door for an actress to testify against him in his sexual assault case.

Prosecutors say Weinstein will be arraigned Monday morning in a Manhattan courtroom. The new indictment hasn't been made public. But in court papers, prosecutors said it was needed to present evidence involving "Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra, who says Weinstein raped her in 1993.

Court papers filed by the defense call it an "11th-hour maneuver" that "raises significant legal issues" that could delay a trial now scheduled to begin early next month by several weeks. Weinstein's lawyers also are seeking to get his trial moved out of New York City because of a blizzard of pretrial publicity.

Weinstein has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.