Latest Weather Blog
Harvey teen becomes first champion of National Spelling Bee from Louisiana
A 14-year-old girl from Harvey, Louisiana became the latest champion of the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night.
Zaila Avant-garde won the competition with the word "Murraya" which is a word for a type of tree. The winning prize is $50,000 in cash, along with a trophy.
The winning title makes Avant-garde the first winner from Louisiana in the history of the competition, and the first African-American to ever win. According to AP News, the only other previous Black winner was Jody-Anne Maxwell in 1998, but was from Jamaica.
And 'National Spelling Bee Champion' isn't her only title; she also holds three world records for dribbling multiple basketballs simultaneously.
Trending News
In the future, she hopes to attend Harvard, work for NASA, play in the WNBA and possibly coach in the NBA.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
About 100 new patients hospitalized with COVID-19: delta variant increasing case numbers
-
Snake search over at Mall of Louisiana; Cara the python found safe
-
Baton Rouge Police Chief talks strategy to address violent crimewave in the...
-
Born moments after mother died of COVID, Miraculous Maddie turns 1 year...
-
Snake search over, Cara the python found in Mall of Louisiana