Harvey teen becomes first champion of National Spelling Bee from Louisiana

1 hour 35 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, July 08 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

A 14-year-old girl from Harvey, Louisiana became the latest champion of the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night.

Zaila Avant-garde won the competition with the word "Murraya" which is a word for a type of tree. The winning prize is $50,000 in cash, along with a trophy.

The winning title makes Avant-garde the first winner from Louisiana in the history of the competition, and the first African-American to ever win. According to AP News, the only other previous Black winner was Jody-Anne Maxwell in 1998, but was from Jamaica. 

And 'National Spelling Bee Champion' isn't her only title; she also holds three world records for dribbling multiple basketballs simultaneously. 

In the future, she hopes to attend Harvard, work for NASA, play in the WNBA and possibly coach in the NBA.

