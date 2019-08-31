Hart, Del Toro, Goldberg among Oscar presenters

NEW YORK - The Academy Awards has unveiled a distinctly diverse slate of presenters and performers for the Feb. 28 Oscars including Kevin Hart, Benicio Del Toro and Whoopi Goldberg.



The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Thursday announced the names of 11 people taking part in the show. The makeup of presenters this year has been keenly watched after a handful of black entertainers vowed they wouldn't attend the ceremony, including Will Smith and Spike Lee.



Other presenters are: Ryan Gosling, Tina Fey, Charlize Theron, Pharrell Williams and Jacob Tremblay, the young "Room" star.



Also announced were three performers: Lady Gaga, the Weeknd and Sam Smith. All are among the best song nominees.