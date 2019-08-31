74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hart, Del Toro, Goldberg among Oscar presenters

3 years 7 months 1 day ago Thursday, January 28 2016 Jan 28, 2016 January 28, 2016 2:00 PM January 28, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APnewsNow

NEW YORK - The Academy Awards has unveiled a distinctly diverse slate of presenters and performers for the Feb. 28 Oscars including Kevin Hart, Benicio Del Toro and Whoopi Goldberg.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Thursday announced the names of 11 people taking part in the show. The makeup of presenters this year has been keenly watched after a handful of black entertainers vowed they wouldn't attend the ceremony, including Will Smith and Spike Lee.

Other presenters are: Ryan Gosling, Tina Fey, Charlize Theron, Pharrell Williams and Jacob Tremblay, the young "Room" star.

Also announced were three performers: Lady Gaga, the Weeknd and Sam Smith. All are among the best song nominees.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days