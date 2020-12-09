Harrah's New Orleans to undergo $325 million transformation, become 'Caesars New Orleans'

NEW ORLEANS - Officials have announced plans to completely transform one of the Crescent City's most popular casinos by 2024.

According to The Advocate, Harrah’s New Orleans will be renamed Caesars New Orleans and undergo a renovation that's expected to cost $325 million.

The rich, vibrant culture & history of New Orleans will soon be met with the opulent and indulgent luxury of Caesars.... Posted by Harrah's New Orleans on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

The project's goal is to transform the location into a casino-hotel that will add additional jobs and options for tourists in the Canal Street area.

Harrah's is owned by Caesars Entertainment Inc., which issued a Tuesday news release regarding the project, announcing the company's proposed renovation plan to add a new, 340-room hotel tower by 2024 along with other expanded amenities at the site, The Advocate reports.

Though some officials already approved the plan last year, including it in the deal with the Louisiana Legislature to extend Casears' license to operate the casino through 2054, the plan has yet to receive authorization from the city-controlled New Orleans Building Corporation.

Caesars Entertainment Inc.'s vision for the casino-hotel also includes a new "valet porte cochère," or carport, at the existing entrance at the intersection of Canal Street and Convention Center Boulevard, The Advocate adds.

The remodeled location is also anticipated to feature new food and hospitality offerings in its current casino building and an unspecified development within the unoccupied second-floor area of the casino.

Samir Mowad, the New Orleans native who took over as General Manager of Harrah’s in September, told The Advocate locals should expect even more announcements in coming months about additional features guests can enjoy.

These additions will be announced as they receive approval from the Louisiana Gaming Board and city planning authorities.

"What was shared today is only the beginning of a transformation," Mowad said.

Caesars became the largest gambling group in the country in July, when it was acquired by Eldorado Resorts, which retained the name of the more familiar acquisition target.

In addition to Harrah's New Orleans, Caesars now owns four floating casinos the Belle of Baton Rouge, Isle of Capri Casino Hotel in Lake Charles, Harrah’s Louisiana Downs in Bossier City and Horseshoe Bossier City.