Hard Rock 'confused and frustrated' by timeline of hotel collapse recovery

NEW ORLEANS- Hard Rock International releases a statement addressing the Hard Rock Hotel collapse in New Orleans, apologizing and expressing frustration in the timely recovery attempts.

"It is important for New Orleans residents to understand Mayor Cantrell declared a state of emergency on October 17, 2019 and no one except the City of New Orleans has had access to this site. Officials and experts have repeatedly said that safety concerns at the site prevent access to the victims."

The statement continues with taking responsibility for the unstable Canal St. hotel, making recovery efforts difficult. However, it states that Hard Rock International was not involved in the development, design, or construction of the building, including selecting/hiring contractors, subcontractors.

"While we recognize the instability of the structure has prevented recovery efforts, we remain confused and frustrated at the length of time it has taken to resolve the issue- and have expressed this to the appropriate authorities via official communications."

Hard Rock International claims to extend their support and collaboration by providing meals to first responders, millions of dollars to remove the cranes and help fund advertising and online campaigns affected by the building collapse.