Hard hat of missing Seacor Power crewmember washes ashore in Texas

PORT ARANSAS, Texas - A hard hat belonging to a member of the Seacor Power lift boat that capsized off the coast of Louisiana last month was found hundreds of miles away on a Texas beach.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed Friday to KATC that the headgear was found washed ashore in Port Aransas, which is roughly 500 miles from where the boat capsized. The Coast Guard said the name "Daspit" was written on the hat, which seemingly belonged to crewmember Dylan Daspit.

Daspit is among the seven still missing after the massive boat flipped during severe weather in the gulf April 13. Only six of the 19 crewmembers were rescued.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed in the wake of the disaster.