Happening now: See which Tigers get drafted Friday night in 2020 NFL draft
Several Tigers have already been selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and more are expect to get picked up by NFL teams Friday night. Check below for a complete list of Tigers picked in the draft.
Tigers selected in rounds 2 and 3:
Grant Delpit was the first Tiger taken in the second round as he went 44th overall to the Cleveland Browns. Delpit joins fellow Tiger secondary member Greedy Williams in the secondardy in Ohio.
Delpit was considered a first round talent, however an ankle injury limited the Tiger safety for the majority of the season and ultimately led to the slip in the Draft.
Delpit won the 2019 Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back but is widely considered to have had a better 2018 season than in 2019.
The two-time first team All-America in 2018 and 2019 played in 40 games with 37 starts and finished his LSU career with 199 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks and 8 interceptions.
With the No. 44 overall pick, the @Browns select @LSUfootball S Grant Delpit!— NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2020
??: 2020 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
??: https://t.co/G7fI4KRbG7 pic.twitter.com/qE9QuHJEH5
Former LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton has been selected by Tennessee Titans with the 61 st pick overall pick in the 2nd round.
The New Orleans product was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2019 (AP) and finished career with 65 tackles, 25 passes defended, and two interceptions.
Last season the Tennessee Titans were in the AFC Championship game, losing to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.
With the No. 61 overall pick, the @Titans select @LSUfootball DB Kristian Fulton!— NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2020
??: 2020 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
??: https://t.co/G7fI4L8MxF pic.twitter.com/XSOHGG5Au7
Former LSU offensive lineman Damien Lewis has been selected with the 69th overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks.
Round 3, No. 69 overall: @Seahawks select @LSUfootball OG Damien Lewis!https://t.co/JBQ1QtyiNN#NFLDraft— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) April 25, 2020
***See the results from the first round below
Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, Joe Burrow, was drafted number one overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. He's the second player since 1967 to win the Heisman Trophy, National Championship, and be the first overall pick. He's the first LSU player to be drafted number one since JaMarcus Russell in 2007.
With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 #NFLDraft, the @Bengals select @LSUfootball QB Joe Burrow! (by @Bose) pic.twitter.com/mk142Itdjt— NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2020
LSU linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson was drafted 20th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
With the No. 20 overall pick, the @Jaguars select @LSUfootball LB K'Lavon Chaisson!— NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2020
(by @Bose)
??: 2020 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
??: https://t.co/G7fI4L8MxF pic.twitter.com/LURa2u6yoj
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson was drafted 22nd overall by the Minnesota Vikings.
With the No. 22 overall pick, the @Vikings select @LSUfootball WR Justin Jefferson! (by @Bose)— NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2020
??: 2020 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
??: https://t.co/G7fI4L8MxF pic.twitter.com/pkcYZA9jv5
LSU linebacker Patrick Queen was drafted 28th overall by the Baltimore Ravens.
With the No. 28 overall pick, the @Ravens select @LSUfootball LB Patrick Queen! (by @Bose)— NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2020
??: 2020 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
??: https://t.co/G7fI4L8MxF pic.twitter.com/PppZ9G7U6o
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was drafted 32nd by the Kansas City Chiefs, the first running back to be drafted.
With the No. 32 overall pick, the @Chiefs select @LSUfootball RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire! (by @Bose) #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/yo1BKhM2Qt— NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2020
