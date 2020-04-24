Happening now: See which Tigers get drafted Friday night in 2020 NFL draft

Several Tigers have already been selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and more are expect to get picked up by NFL teams Friday night. Check below for a complete list of Tigers picked in the draft.

Tigers selected in rounds 2 and 3:

Grant Delpit was the first Tiger taken in the second round as he went 44th overall to the Cleveland Browns. Delpit joins fellow Tiger secondary member Greedy Williams in the secondardy in Ohio.

Delpit was considered a first round talent, however an ankle injury limited the Tiger safety for the majority of the season and ultimately led to the slip in the Draft.

Delpit won the 2019 Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back but is widely considered to have had a better 2018 season than in 2019.

The two-time first team All-America in 2018 and 2019 played in 40 games with 37 starts and finished his LSU career with 199 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks and 8 interceptions.

Former LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton has been selected by Tennessee Titans with the 61 st pick overall pick in the 2nd round. The New Orleans product was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2019 (AP) and finished career with 65 tackles, 25 passes defended, and two interceptions. Last season the Tennessee Titans were in the AFC Championship game, losing to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Former LSU offensive lineman Damien Lewis has been selected with the 69th overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks.

Lewis was a First Team All-America (The Athletic) and a Second Team All-SEC (AP,Coaches) in 2019. He was a two year starter and guard and played in 28 consecutive games.

***See the results from the first round below

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, Joe Burrow, was drafted number one overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. He's the second player since 1967 to win the Heisman Trophy, National Championship, and be the first overall pick. He's the first LSU player to be drafted number one since JaMarcus Russell in 2007.

LSU linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson was drafted 20th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson was drafted 22nd overall by the Minnesota Vikings.

LSU linebacker Patrick Queen was drafted 28th overall by the Baltimore Ravens.

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was drafted 32nd by the Kansas City Chiefs, the first running back to be drafted.