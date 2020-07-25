Hanna upgraded to category 1 Hurricane

Hanna's winds have now reached 75mph, upgrading the storm to a category 1 hurricane. The track remains unchanged and Hanna is still forecast to make landfall on the southern Texas coast.

This is the first tropical storm of the 2020 Hurricane Season that has strengthened into a hurricane (in the Atlantic).

There have been no changes to the local forecast. Read local forecast information here: https://www.wbrz.com/news/mainly-cloudy-cooler-and-soggy-weekend

From the National Hurricane Center

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

----------------------

At 700 AM CDT (1200 UTC), the center of Hurricane Hanna was located by reconnaissance aircraft and NOAA Doppler weather radars near latitude 27.1 North, longitude 96.0 West. Hanna is moving toward the west near 9 mph (15 km/h), and this motion should continue

through this morning. A gradual turn toward the west-southwest is expected by tonight and that motion should continue through Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Hanna should make landfall along the Texas coast within the hurricane warning area this afternoon or early this evening.

Data from the reconnaissance aircraft and Doppler weather radars indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast before Hanna makes landfall later today. Rapid weakening is expected after Hanna moves inland.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km) from the center.

Data from the NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the minimum central pressure is 982 mb (29.00 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX...2 to 4 ft

Baffin Bay to Sargent TX...including Corpus Christi Bay, Copano Bay, Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay, and Matagorda Bay...3 to 5 ft

Mouth of the Rio Grande to Port Mansfield TX...1 to 3 ft

North of Sargent to High Island TX...including Galveston Bay...1 to 2 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the right of the landfall location. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information specific to your area, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected in the warning area this afternoon. Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin in the warning area later this morning.

RAINFALL: Hanna is expected to produce 6 to 12 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 18 inches through Sunday night in south Texas and into the Mexican states of Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, and northern Tamaulipas. This rain may result in life-threatening flash flooding, rapid rises on small streams, and isolated minor to moderate river flooding in south Texas.

3 to 5 inches of rain is expected along the upper Texas and Louisiana coasts.

SURF: Swells generated by Hanna are expected to increase and affect much of the Texas and Louisiana coasts during the next couple of days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather

office.

TORNADOES: A few tornadoes are possible today and overnight over parts of the lower to middle Texas coastal plain.