Handyman accused of chaining woman in basement faces judge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A handyman accused of raping a neighbor, abducting her and chaining her up in his Niagara Falls, New York basement has pleaded not guilty.
Michael Ciskiewic was arraigned on Tuesday afternoon.
His attorney says the defendant suffers from mental illness.
According to WGRZ , police say the victim had hired Ciskiewic to do odd jobs.
He allegedly entered her home early Sunday, assaulted her and then dragged her to his home and chained her up.
Police estimate she was held captive for 12 hours. They tracked her with a bloodhound.
Ciskiewic was apprehended Monday evening.
Niagara Falls Police Captain Kelly Rizzo praised the victim's courage and said she fought back.
The woman told police that she slammed the assailant's head into her home's storm door, shattering the glass.
