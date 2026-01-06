'Hands Off Venezuela' protest held Tuesday on Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE - Protestors lined Perkins Road Tuesday afternoon to protest the United States' recent involvement in Venezuela.

Members of Indivisible Baton Rouge blasted the Trump administration for the capture of Nicolas Maduro, saying there are more important matters the United States should prioritize.

"I mean, what does this have to do with American lives with American prosperity? What does this have to do with the price of groceries or health care, in order to go in and bring or kidnap a president of a sovereign nation and bring him there?", Attendee Winston Marcelle said.

Indivisible Baton Rouge plans to hold protests every Tuesday near Perkins Road Community Park from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.