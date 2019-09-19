H&M to welcome Mall of Louisiana shoppers at noon

BATON ROUGE - Popular retailer H&M has expanded to Baton Rouge.

The new location is opening its doors to customers Thursday in the Mall of Louisiana. Along with having clothing for adults, the location will also carry the H&M Kids Collection.

Doors open at noon.

The first 500 shoppers in line have a chance to win up to $300. The store said that people are welcome to bring in old garments to be recycled. Those who bring in clothes will get 15 percent off their next purchase and a chance to win an H&M gift card.

Guests in line will receive snacks from Chik-fil-a and other restaurants. According to the Mall of Louisiana website, Chik-fil-A is also offering their customs 15 percent off their purchase. To get the discount, people must present their H&M receipt. The offer is good from noon until 9 p.m.