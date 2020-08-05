87°
'Handful' of Jefferson Parish teachers test positive for coronavirus days after returning to campus
METAIRIE - Some teachers in Jefferson Parish have tested positive for the coronavirus, just three days after the school system began returning faculty to campuses.
WWL-TV reports a "handful" of teachers in the parish have contracted the virus. Monday marked the first day for those teachers being back on their respective campuses. Students are scheduled to return Aug. 12.
The pocket of cases comes after many teachers in the area raised concerns over returning to schools. The Federation of Teachers claimed close to half of Jefferson Parish students have requested to do distance learning.
