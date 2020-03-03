Handful of Episcopal School students under 2-week isolation after taking family trips to Italy

BATON ROUGE - Four students at Episcopal School in Baton Rouge will be kept out of class for two weeks after taking family trips out of the country.

The school says two families took non-school-affiliated trips to Italy during the Mardi Gras break. Italy is one the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak.

School officials told WBRZ Tuesday that the four students will remain out of class for two weeks while they complete an isolation period.

They will be allowed to keep up with their school work remotely.

St. Joseph's Academy in Baton Rouge also announced Monday that roughly a dozen students who took a school trip to Italy in that same period are also being kept away from school as a precaution. None of those students went near areas of the country affected by the virus, nor have they show any symptoms.