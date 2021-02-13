Hammond residents shaken up after apartment complex went up in flames Monday night

HAMMOND - Residents in one Hammond apartment complex were shaken up after a shocking, destructive blaze.

Several apartments in the Cross Creek apartment complex off of Range Rd. went up in flames around 8 p.m. Monday night.

The Ponchatoula Volunteer Fire Department and Natalbany Fire Department assisted in getting the fire under control with manpower and water, the Hammond Fire Department reports.

One resident in the complex said she was getting ready for bed when she heard loud sirens outside.

"I thought it was the TV downstairs because I knew it was left on. I yelled down the stairs to turn the TV down, then discovered the noise was coming from outside," Kylene LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc says when she realized firetrucks were pulling into the neighborhood, she rushed outside to a sight she never thought she would see.

"When I opened my back door all I saw was flames and smoke. I was overwhelmed because I knew there were families that lived in that building," LeBlanc said.

Though LeBlanc was not the only neighbor rushing to help. She says several others had come out of their homes and were in shock to see several apartments up in flames. She considers herself lucky.

"We were all very fortunate that the fire department had come so soon and were able to get the fire under control within an hour or so."

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.