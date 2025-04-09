Hammond Police: Two arrested after suspected heroin, meth seized from motel

HAMMOND — Two people were arrested after Hammond Police seized drugs including suspected heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl from a motel room.

Xavier "Zata" Thompson, 47, and Brittany Warren, 37, were arrested after police found drugs on Thompson's person as well as in a motel room shared by both Thompson and Warren.

Police said Thompson was suspected of distributing heroin laced with fentanyl from a Hammond motel. Police tried to arrest him, but he attempted to run and threw an item at officers before being arrested without incident.

A search of the area resulted in police finding suspected methamphetamine, and a search of Thompson yielded three plastic bags of suspected fentanyl. Marijuana, pills, suspected heroin and other paraphernalia were found in his motel room.

Thompson was on parole for illegal narcotics stemming from an arrest in 2023.