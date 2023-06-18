95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hammond Police seeking public assistance in locating missing man

4 hours 5 minutes 24 seconds ago Sunday, June 18 2023 Jun 18, 2023 June 18, 2023 12:01 PM June 18, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Tanner Fooshee

HAMMOND - Officers are asking the public for help in finding a man who went missing from a behavioral hospital on Saturday afternoon. 

According to the Hammond Police Department, 79-year-old Huey P. Kennedy was last seen leaving Oceans Behavioral Hospital at the Professional Plaza at 5:11 p.m. Saturday. He was wearing an orange plaid button-down shirt, a yellow undershirt, and black pants.

Officers said Kennedy has severe dementia. His eyes and cheeks are bruised with stitches above the right eyebrow and on the side of his left eye.

Trending News

If you see Kennedy, you are urged to call the Hammond Police Department at (985) 277-5701.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days