Hammond Police seeking public assistance in locating missing man

HAMMOND - Officers are asking the public for help in finding a man who went missing from a behavioral hospital on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Hammond Police Department, 79-year-old Huey P. Kennedy was last seen leaving Oceans Behavioral Hospital at the Professional Plaza at 5:11 p.m. Saturday. He was wearing an orange plaid button-down shirt, a yellow undershirt, and black pants.

Officers said Kennedy has severe dementia. His eyes and cheeks are bruised with stitches above the right eyebrow and on the side of his left eye.

If you see Kennedy, you are urged to call the Hammond Police Department at (985) 277-5701.