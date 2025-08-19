95°
Hammond Police searching for runaway 15-year-old last seen Monday afternoon

Tuesday, August 19 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — Hammond Police are looking for a runaway teen who was last seen Monday afternoon. 

Ajade Bagent is a 15-year-old girl last seen at 2:30 p.m. on Lavanner Brown Drive. She is 5'4" tall, 100 pounds and has black and brown dreads. 

She was last seen wearing multicolored pajamas with a gray backpack. 

If anyone has any information on Bagent's whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5701.

