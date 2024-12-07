48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Hammond police searching for missing 14-year-old

Saturday, December 07 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HAMMOND - The Hammond Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a runaway juvenile last seen Friday night.

According to police, Ethan Bell, 14, was last seem around 7 p.m. Friday at 1325 Estate Circle wearing pajamas. He was last seen by his brother at his residence,

Anyone with information on Bell's whereabout, contact HPD at 985-277-5701.

