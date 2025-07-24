86°
Hammond Police searching for missing 14-year-old last seen Wednesday night
HAMMOND — Hammond Police are searching for a runaway 14-year-old last seen Wednesday night.
Zoey Arline, 14, was last seen around 10:50 p.m. at Wilbert Dangerfield Drive and East Robinson Street near her brother’s home.
Arline has black hair in a braided hairstyle with a scarf tied around her head and was last seen carrying a black and white checker pattern backpack. She is approximately 5’6” and weighs approximately 115 pounds.
If anyone has any information on Arline’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5701.
