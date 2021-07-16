Hammond police searching for 71-year-old man with dementia

HAMMOND – The Hammond Police Department continues to search for a 71-year-old man with dementia who has been missing for a week.

On Sunday, the police department spent five hours working with four volunteer canine crews from the Louisiana Search and Rescue team to locate Edward Carr.

Carr was last seen wearing a red shirt, camouflage shorts and brown shoes and has been missing since Sept. 18. People have reported seeing Carr, however efforts have been unsuccessful.

People are urged to contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5700 immediately if they have information on the whereabouts of Carr.