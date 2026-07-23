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Hammond Police: Man wanted after stealing items from Target, shoving employee
HAMMOND — A man stole items from a Target store and pushed an employee who tried to stop him, according to the Hammond Police Department.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. on July 18 at the Target on 2030 Hammond Square Dr. Police say an unknown white male entered the store, hid several items on his person and walked out without paying.
When a Target employee tried to approach him as he was leaving, the man pushed the employee and fled.
The Hammond Police Department is still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact officials at 985-277-5739.
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