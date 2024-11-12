Hammond Police looking for runaway 16-year-old

HAMMOND — Police officers in Hammond are asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old boy who ran away from home.

The Hammond Police Department said Maverick Ramirez, 16, was last seen around Sherry Drive on Saturday, Nov. 9, at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Ramirez is approximately 5’10” and 135 pounds. He has black hair and a tattoo on his arm.

Anyone with information on Ramirez’s whereabouts can contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5701.