55°
Latest Weather Blog
Hammond Police investigating homicide
HAMMOND - On February 19, 2021, the Hammond Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of East Merry Street.
Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, 20 year old, Michael Otkins II, from Tickfaw, in a vehicle suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body. Hammond Police, Hammond Fire Department, and Acadian Ambulance rendered aid, and the male victim was transported to North Oaks Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for Kareem Gatlin for Second Degree Murder, Obstruction of Justice, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Obstruction of a Roadway, and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact police.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials identify 35-year-old killed in barber shop shooting on N. Foster Drive
-
Baton Rouge Water trying to address lingering problems from winter storm
-
Crawfish pricey to start Lenten season
-
EBR Parish School Board approves tax break for ExxonMobil
-
Power restored to many in Texas but widespread water issues continue