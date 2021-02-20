Hammond Police investigating homicide

Hammond Police Department

HAMMOND - On February 19, 2021, the Hammond Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of East Merry Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, 20 year old, Michael Otkins II, from Tickfaw, in a vehicle suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body. Hammond Police, Hammond Fire Department, and Acadian Ambulance rendered aid, and the male victim was transported to North Oaks Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.