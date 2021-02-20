55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Hammond Police investigating homicide

Saturday, February 20 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ
Hammond Police Department

HAMMOND - On February 19, 2021, the Hammond Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of East Merry Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, 20 year old, Michael Otkins II, from Tickfaw, in a vehicle suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body. Hammond Police, Hammond Fire Department, and Acadian Ambulance rendered aid, and the male victim was transported to North Oaks Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for Kareem Gatlin for Second Degree Murder, Obstruction of Justice, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Obstruction of a Roadway, and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact police.
