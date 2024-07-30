81°
Hammond police investigating after suspected thief stole phone from victim's pocket

By: Sarah Lawrence

HAMMOND - Police are investigating a theft of a cellphone that happened on July 24. 

Hammond police officers said the theft happened at Dollar General on West University Avenue. HPD officers said the man, a white male with medium-length hair and wearing a light-colored shirt, black shorts, and flip-flops, took an iPhone from a victim's back pocket before driving away. 

Anyone with information about the suspect or the theft is asked to call the Hammond Police Department at (985) 277-5758.

