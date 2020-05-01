Hammond Police investigating after elderly man was beaten outside convenience store

Hammond - Hammond Police are investigating the battery of an elderly man after he was beaten in a parking lot Thursday.

According to police, the man was sitting inside his car at the Quick Way Food Store at 14633 West University Avenue at 3:12 p.m. when an unprovoked man approached him and punched him in the face. Authorities say the suspect is a younger, light-skinned driving a silver, four-door BWM sedan. Police believe he was with a woman with purple hair.

The victim says he had never met or spoken with the attacker.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hammond Police.