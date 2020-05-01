57°
Latest Weather Blog
Hammond Police investigating after elderly man was beaten outside convenience store
Hammond - Hammond Police are investigating the battery of an elderly man after he was beaten in a parking lot Thursday.
According to police, the man was sitting inside his car at the Quick Way Food Store at 14633 West University Avenue at 3:12 p.m. when an unprovoked man approached him and punched him in the face. Authorities say the suspect is a younger, light-skinned driving a silver, four-door BWM sedan. Police believe he was with a woman with purple hair.
The victim says he had never met or spoken with the attacker.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hammond Police.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Authorities investigate fatal shooting on E Smiley Ave. Thursday evening
-
Emergency crews responded to two overturned vehicles on Florida Blvd. Thursday evening
-
Newlyweds nearing graduation, med school surprised by neighborhood second line
-
State outlines rules for outdoor seating at restaurants
-
Eye center makes safety changes amid COVID-19, welcomes back more patients