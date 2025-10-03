73°
Hammond Police identifies suspect in deadly shooting near Apple Street
HAMMOND - Hammond Police identified a suspect Wednesday in a deadly shooting that took place near Apple Street and King Ard Street.
Police said Amarion Nelson, 21, is wanted after a man died in the hospital after being shot.
Anyone with information on Nelson's location is urged to contact officials at 985-277-5701.
