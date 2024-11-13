78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hammond Police find missing runaway 16-year-old

1 hour 45 minutes 25 seconds ago Wednesday, November 13 2024 Nov 13, 2024 November 13, 2024 10:18 AM November 13, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — Police officers in Hammond have found a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday.

The Hammond Police Department said the boy was last seen around Sherry Drive on Saturday, Nov. 9, at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days