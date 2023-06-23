93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hammond Police Department looking for identity of shoplifter

2 hours 9 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, June 23 2023 Jun 23, 2023 June 23, 2023 12:06 PM June 23, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Hammond police are looking to identify a person who shoplifted from a Home Depot and stole a wallet at a Walmart Friday.

On June 17 at around 2:23 p.m., the suspect walked into the Home Depot, took merchandise from the shelves and exited the store without purchasing any items. Additionally, she took a wallet from a shopping cart and later used a food stamp card at the Walmart.

Trending News

Anyone who knows the identity is encouraged to contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5762 or through an anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days