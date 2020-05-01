53°
Hammond Police arrest 22-year-old accused of beating elderly man in store parking lot

46 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 May 01, 2020 4:40 AM May 01, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - Authorities have announced the arrest of a young man accused of beating an elderly man in the parking lot of a Hammond grocery store. 

Hammond State Police say after an arrest warrant was issued for 22-year-old warrant Alan Triste, who was identified as the man who attacked the elderly individual, on Thursday, Triste surrendered to police.

The alleged incident took place around  3:12 pm, at Hammond's Quick Way Food Store, within the 14000 block of West University Avenue.

The injured man told police he'd been seated in a parked car when Triste approached, for seemingly no reason, and began hitting him with a closed fist.

The victim said he didn't know Triste at all or have any idea what provoked the beating. 

