Hammond Police arrest 22-year-old accused of beating elderly man in store parking lot

HAMMOND - Authorities have announced the arrest of a young man accused of beating an elderly man in the parking lot of a Hammond grocery store.

Hammond State Police say after an arrest warrant was issued for 22-year-old warrant Alan Triste, who was identified as the man who attacked the elderly individual, on Thursday, Triste surrendered to police.

The alleged incident took place around 3:12 pm, at Hammond's Quick Way Food Store, within the 14000 block of West University Avenue.

The injured man told police he'd been seated in a parked car when Triste approached, for seemingly no reason, and began hitting him with a closed fist.

The victim said he didn't know Triste at all or have any idea what provoked the beating.