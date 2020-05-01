53°
Latest Weather Blog
Hammond Police arrest 22-year-old accused of beating elderly man in store parking lot
HAMMOND - Authorities have announced the arrest of a young man accused of beating an elderly man in the parking lot of a Hammond grocery store.
Hammond State Police say after an arrest warrant was issued for 22-year-old warrant Alan Triste, who was identified as the man who attacked the elderly individual, on Thursday, Triste surrendered to police.
The alleged incident took place around 3:12 pm, at Hammond's Quick Way Food Store, within the 14000 block of West University Avenue.
The injured man told police he'd been seated in a parked car when Triste approached, for seemingly no reason, and began hitting him with a closed fist.
The victim said he didn't know Triste at all or have any idea what provoked the beating.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Authorities investigate fatal shooting on E Smiley Ave. Thursday evening
-
Emergency crews responded to two overturned vehicles on Florida Blvd. Thursday evening
-
Newlyweds nearing graduation, med school surprised by neighborhood second line
-
State outlines rules for outdoor seating at restaurants
-
Eye center makes safety changes amid COVID-19, welcomes back more patients