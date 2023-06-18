Hammond police adding extra officers, helicopters and dog to search for missing man

HAMMOND - Officers are asking the public for help in finding a man who went missing from a behavioral hospital on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Hammond Police Department, 79-year-old Huey P. Kennedy was last seen leaving Oceans Behavioral Hospital at the Professional Plaza at 5:11 p.m. Saturday. He was wearing an orange plaid button-down shirt, a yellow undershirt, and black pants.

Officers said Kennedy has severe dementia. His eyes and cheeks are bruised with stitches above the right eyebrow and on the side of his left eye.

During a press conference on Sunday afternoon, officers said they are adding extra resources to their search for Kennedy. There will be helicopters above, extra officers on the ground and a bloodhound searching for scent.

If you see Kennedy, you are urged to call the Hammond Police Department at (985) 277-5701.