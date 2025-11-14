73°
Latest Weather Blog
Hammond PD trying to identify man who allegedly used stolen car battery to power, steal another vehicle
HAMMOND - The Hammond Police Department requested the public's help on Friday in identifying a suspect in two burglaries in which the suspect allegedly stole a car battery to power and steal a vehicle at another location.
The department said the suspect entered Supreme Toyota on South Morrison Boulevard through an unlocked door and stole a battery from a vehicle before proceeding to Nick Arnone Auto Tile Services, where he allegedly used the stolen battery to start and steal a silver 2010 Dodge Charger.
Trending News
Anyone with information regarding the theft is encouraged to contact the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 985-277-5740.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrest man in connection with two robberies...
-
Man accused of shooting at Denham Springs bar; another accused of interfering...
-
Capital Area United Way's 'United We Feed' effort combats food insecurity as...
-
LDH prepares to distribute 100% of federal SNAP funds
-
2une In Previews: Metro Rouge Fall Festival coming to Goodwood Library next...
Sports Video
-
FINAL: LSU men's basketball beats FIU 98-81
-
Frank Wilson says QB Garrett Nussmeier is probable with ab injury
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss
-
LSU women's basketball dominates Charlotte with high-scoring offense