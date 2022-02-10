Latest Weather Blog
Hammond man allegedly tried to meet up with underage girls for sex, arrested in EBR
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested in East Baton Rouge after he allegedly tried to set up a meeting with undercover agents posing as a pair of teenage girls.
Arrest documents from the Louisiana Department of Public Safety described the alleged conversations between Allen Bordelon, 33, and who he thought to be two young girls, ages 13 and 14.
In one of those conversations, which date back to August 2021, Bordelon reportedly sent a photo of himself and described what he wanted to do with the 14-year-old before asking if she could bring along a friend. The undercover officer then connected Bordelon with another agent posing as the girl's 13-year-old friend.
Documents said Bordelon offered to provide "pointers" since both girls would be "inexperienced."
Bordelon was arrested Wednesday and booked on charges of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
