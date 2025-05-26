77°
Hammond firefighters respond to house fire along Pine Street
HAMMOND - Firefighters in Hammond responded to a house fire along Pine Street on Sunday night.
Fire officials said the fire happened along Pine Street near West Michigan Street. The flames were contained in a utility room and bathroom.
It's still unclear how the fire started, but no injuries were reported.
