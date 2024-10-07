91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Hammond firefighters respond to 18-wheeler fire on South Morrison Boulevard

By: Sarah Lawrence

HAMMOND - An 18-wheeler caught fire on South Morrison Boulevard near the service road, prompting a response from the city fire department. 

"Hammond Firefighters are currently on the scene of a Semi Tractor on fire on South Morrison Blvd near the service road," the department said on social media shortly after 10 a.m.. "No injuries have been reported."

