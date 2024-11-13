81°
Hammond Fire puts out multi-home fire on Rue St. Martin

Wednesday, November 13 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — Hammond Fire put out a multi-home fire on Rue St. Martin on Wednesday.

Fire officials said the fire was quickly controlled near the intersection of Rue De La Paix. Pictures of the scene taken by the Hammond Fire Department show that flames damaged the side of a house.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, officials added.

