Hammond Fire Department looking for information on suspects after two 'suspicious' fires

HAMMOND - The Hammond Fire Department is looking for information on suspects after two fires took place on the same road two days apart from each other.

The first fire took place on April 10 from a building at 1406 Corbin Road, where the The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal continued an investigation after the Hammond Fire Department discovered the fire had multiple non-communicating points of origin.

Two days later, a fire took place at a mobile home at 1403 Corbin Road, which is across the street from the first fire. Due to its proximity and timing, this fire was considered suspicious.

After the first fire, investigators obtained video footage of two suspects entering the parking lot. One suspect was walking north on Mooney Avenue and the other was walking west on Corbin Road. Both suspects were wearing dark clothing and were seen leaving the area shortly before smoke was seen coming from the building.

Anyone knowing the identity of the suspects or with information is asked to contact the Hammond Fire Prevention Bureau (985-277-5857 or fpb@hammond.org), or the Hammond Fire Department's Facebook page.