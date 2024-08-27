Hammond Eastside Magnet Lower announced A/C restored after sending students home early Tuesday

HAMMOND - Leaders at Hammond Eastside Lower Magnet School are hoping for an uninterrupted day of learning for Wednesday after the school day was cut short Tuesday due to air conditioning issues.

The school posted to social media Tuesday morning saying the air conditioning was not working and that parents could come pick up their children for an excused absence.

The notification comes less than a week after school officials told WBRZ the A/C was being repaired by an outside vendor that was waiting on specific parts to come in, and that the situation was under control.

According to school officials, the air conditioning is fully restored and the school secured backup portable air conditioners. School will re-open Wednesday.

The issue resulted from an 18-wheeler accident causing a power outage due to downed power lines. The outage triggered an automatic shutdown.

The campus is also dealing with a mold problem that closed its cafeteria.