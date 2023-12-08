Hammond bank robbery causes area school to go into lockdown

HAMMOND- Two suspected bank robbers are on the run and caused an area school to go on lockdown.

Two male suspects reportedly robbed the First Bank and Trust located at 1320 South Morrison Boulevard at 11: 40 a.m., authorities said.

According to the Daily Star, one of the suspects entered the bank armed with a handgun. The men fled westbound on Robin Street after taking an unknown amount of money.

Hammond Westside Montessori School went into lockdown after the robbery took place. Authorities were searching the area near the school.

Because the school is in lockdown, children are not allowed to leave the school. Authorities had a helicopter circling the area looking for the two men.

If anyone knows the identity of the suspects, please contact Detective Ronney Domiano at 985-277-5705 or Domiano_RJ@hammond.org.