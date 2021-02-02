Hammond apartment complex engulfed in flames Monday night

HAMMOND - Hammond firefighters responded to an apartment fire Monday night off of Range Rd.

Several apartments in the Cross Creek apartment complex were engulfed in flames and suffered significant damage.

The Ponchatoula Volunteer Fire Department and Natalbany Fire Department assisted in getting the fire under control with manpower and water, the Hammond Fire Department reports.

Authorities say no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.