40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hammond apartment complex engulfed in flames Monday night

43 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, February 01 2021 Feb 1, 2021 February 01, 2021 10:51 PM February 01, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

HAMMOND - Hammond firefighters responded to an apartment fire Monday night off of Range Rd.

Several apartments in the Cross Creek apartment complex were engulfed in flames and suffered significant damage.

The Ponchatoula Volunteer Fire Department and Natalbany Fire Department assisted in getting the fire under control with manpower and water, the Hammond Fire Department reports.

Authorities say no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days