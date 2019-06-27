90°
'Hamilton' returning to New Orleans

Thursday, June 27 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - The ultra-popular Broadway show 'Hamilton' is slated to make a return to Louisiana.

The Saenger Theatre announced Thursday that the show will be part of its 2020-2021 Broadway in New Orleans season. The theater has not yet announced when tickets will go on sale.

The show wrapped up its last run in New Orleans back in March.

