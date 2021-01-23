Halting of Keystone pipeline project will impact jobs in Louisiana

President Biden's decision to put a stop to the Keystone Pipeline decision could affect many jobs in Louisiana.



The Biden Administration has already kicked off with several executive orders since Biden became the 46th President of the United States.



One of those includes putting a halt to the controversial Keystone Pipeline project. This move is now placing worry on the minds of many in Louisiana about economic recovery in the oil and gas industry.



"We had the moratorium in the Gulf of Mexico where 13,000 people rallied at the Cajun Dome to push back because we were losing jobs and the impact in Louisiana was so significant. Certainly, people are going to be feeling that some of those challenging times are coming again with the bans that we're seeing and the action on the Keystone," said Gifford Briggs.



Gifford Briggs is the Gulf Coast Regional Director with the American Petroleum Institute.



"There's a good likelihood that companies in Louisiana were planning on working on the Keystone Pipeline, so those jobs will be lost," says Briggs.



The project has been caught up in politics for years with former presidents stopping and starting the project over the issues of climate change and the economy.



The pipeline would carry hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil a day across the country.



Governor John Bel Edwards says he'd be concerned about any decision that would adversely impact the state's economy.



"I don't know exactly what impact there would be if the Keystone Pipeline isn't completed, but rest assured that any decision where I believe there will be an adverse impact to the state, I'll be communicating my concerns," said Edwards.



Senator Bill Cassidy appealed to the new Biden Administration to not cancel the Keystone Pipeline project.



Senator Cassidy sent this statement, saying in part, "A president who promised to help the American people should not start off his administration by killing a project in which thousands are employed."



The Louisiana Oil and Gas Association also voiced their concerns saying, "Energy infrastructure projects are critical for America's economic recovery. Stopping these infrastructure projects will only ensure more emissions, not fewer."