Halo around the sun seen across the Capital City area

Dee Dee Matthews sent in this photo Saturday afternoon of what looks like a ring around the sun.

This is a sun halo, which occurs when light from the sun refracts or bends off of ice crystals that are present in thin cirrus clouds.

The light bends at 22 degrees and creates the halo.

The halo can sometimes be a bright white ring, or can have color too.

The atmosphere does more than produce our daily weather. Sometimes we get to see neat displays like this one, when conditions are right!