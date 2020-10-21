Hallowheel tennis tournament takes aim at raising fun, funds for Cajun Classic

BATON ROUGE - The deadline looms for the 2015 Hallowheel tennis tournament, but it's not too late to sign up for the event that will help fund the 2016 Cajun Classic.

The Hallowheel event - which takes place October 30 through November 1 - features food, fun and prizes, with several different divisions of traditional men's and women's doubles.

There will also be a dj and costume party Saturday night.

The proceeds from this tournament will help fund the 2016 Cajun Classic, one of the top pro wheelchair tennis tournaments in the country, which is held in Baton Rouge.

For more details, click on the following link: brwta.org/hallowheel