Halloween fire safety tips from The Baton Rouge Fire Dept.

With Halloween just around the corner, the Baton Rouge Fire Department is offering the public a few fire safety tips to keep in mind:

-When choosing a costume, stay away from billowing or long trailing fabric. If your child is wearing a mask, make sure the eye holes are large enough for them to see out of.

-Provide children with flashlights or glow sticks to carry for lighting as part of their costume.

-Dried flowers, cornstalks and crepe paper are highly flammable. Keep these and other decorations well away from all open flames and heat sources, including light bulbs and heaters.

-It is safest to use a flashlight or battery-operated candle in a jack-o-lantern. If you use a real candle, use extreme caution when lighting; use long, fireplace style matches or a utility lighter. Make sure children are watched at all times when candles are lit. Be sure to place lit pumpkins well away from anything that can burn, and far enough out of the way of trick-or-treaters, doorsteps, walkways and escape routes.

-Tell children to stay away from open flames. Be sure they know how to stop, drop and roll if their clothing catches fire. (Have them practice stopping immediately, dropping to the ground, covering their face with hands, and rolling over and over to put the flames out.)

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was established in 1825 and has been taking steps to keep the community safe ever since.

For more information on their efforts, visit: https://www.brla.gov/911/Fire-Department